Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Smith replaces Cummins as captain; Neser to play

Ashes LIVE Score 2021-22: Get the live updates, commentary, highlights and more from the 2nd Ashes Test between Pat Cummins' Australia and Joe Root's England at the Adelaide Oval.

ADELAIDE Last Updated: 16 December, 2021 08:24 IST

FILE PHOTO: Steve Smith will take over as Australia captain almost four years after being stripped off it following his role in the ball-tampering scandal in 2018.   -  AP

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Ashes series.

THE SQUADS:

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Cameroon Green, Alex Carey (wk), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon.

England XII: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach.