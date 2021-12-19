Cricket Ashes 2021-22 LIVE SCORE, Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 4: AUS looks to build on huge lead after ENG crumbles Ashes HIGHLIGHTS 2021-22: Get the live updates, commentary, highlights and more from the 2nd Ashes Test between Steve Smith's Australia and Joe Root's England at the Adelaide Oval. Team Sportstar ADELAIDE Last Updated: 19 December, 2021 09:01 IST Australia opener Marcus Harris in action. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar ADELAIDE Last Updated: 19 December, 2021 09:01 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Ashes series. DAY 3 RECAPMitchell Starc’s milestone in day-night Test matches left Australia in command of the second Ashes Test, with the home side taking a 282-run lead to stumps on day three with nine wickets in hand.England capitulated from 150-2 to be all out for 236 in reply to Australia’s first-innings total of 473-9 declared.Australia captain Steve Smith decided against enforcing the follow-on before the home side went to stumps Saturday at 45-1 with David Warner's run out after a mid-wicket mix-up.Under-pressure opener Marcus Harris survived both that and a crucial 17-over period under lights to finish unbeaten on 21 along with Michael Neser (2).Australia remains unbeaten in the eight pink-ball Tests it has played, partly because of game management and partly because of skill. A large chunk of that day-night expertise can be attributed to Starc.FULL REPORTAustralia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Cameroon Green, Alex Carey (wk), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon.England XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH ASHES 2021-22 ENGLAND VS AUSTRALIA?The match will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network and will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app at 9:30 AM IST.