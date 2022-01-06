Ashes 2021-22 Day 3 live score: Australia vs England

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the 4th Ashes Test from the SCG.

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland. England XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson.

SQUADS

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (w), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson

England: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (w), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence

