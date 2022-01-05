Cricket Ashes 2021-22 Day 2 live score: Australia vs England Ashes LIVE Score 2021-22: Get the live updates, commentary, highlights and more from the 4th Test between Pat Cummins' Australia and Joe Root's England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Team Sportstar Sydney Last Updated: 05 January, 2022 20:53 IST Paceman Stuart Broad is the only change in England’s lineup. - Reuters Team Sportstar Sydney Last Updated: 05 January, 2022 20:53 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the 4th Ashes Test from the SCG. Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.England XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson.SQUADSAustralia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (w), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell SwepsonEngland: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (w), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Craig Overton, Daniel LawrenceWHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH ASHES 2021-22 AUSTRALIA VS ENGLAND?The match will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network and will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app from 5 AM IST.