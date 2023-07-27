ENG vs AUS Live Score, 5th Ashes Test, Day 1: England 62/1; Marsh gets Ben Duckett out

England 7/0

Josh Hazlewood to share the new ball. First runs on the board for England and Ben Duckett. Just drifting down the leg and Duckett is happy to tuck it towards fine leg.

Hazlewood quickly gets his line and length right. Two close calls there. Duckett almost edges on the first but gets beaten; he edges the second one but falls short of the slips.

Another ball towards the leg and a single for Duckett.

Crawley drives the first ball he faces off Hazlewood and it goes for a four! First boundary of the match. Seven runs in that over.