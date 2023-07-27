ENG vs AUS Live Score, 5th Ashes Test, Day 1: England 62/1; Marsh gets Ben Duckett out

Key Updates
- July 27, 2023 16:14England 49/0 in 9 overs
Change in bowling from the other end as well. Mitchell Marsh into the attack. Duckett has been continously looking to attack by shuffling at the crease: either making room or going across the stumps. Three runs in that over.
- July 27, 2023 16:09England 46/0
Pat Cummins into the attack. First ball, Duckett slashes hard, gets the edge but David Warner at the first slip drops it. How costly will that be?
Duckett shrugs off it quickly and tries to attack Cummins the next ball he faces. Another example of the Bazball mindset here. Eventful over comes to an end. Five of it.
- July 27, 2023 16:05England 41/0 in 8 overs
Another appeal for Australia. Hazlewood’s ball nipped back in just a bit against Crawley. Both umpire and Pat Cummins think it was going down the leg. No review. A quite over after a long time. Just two runs in that over.
- July 27, 2023 16:03England 39/0
Runs coming easily for England. Six singles in that Mitchell Starc over.
- July 27, 2023 15:54England 33/0
Duckett charges down the track and smacks the first ball for a four in this Hazlewood over. A powerful shot and Crawley had to get away from the ball quickly. A good length ball, but wide enough to open the arms. Another good over for England. Nine from that.
- July 27, 2023 15:50England 24/0 in 5 overs
A rather slow start for England? Not much attacking shots on offer so far.
And just as we say, Duckett just comes down the track, makes a bit of a room for himself, and slashes a full ball by Starc for a four towards the point.
Duckett hits another full ball on the pads for a four towards the mid-wicket region. Easy pickings for the English opener. 11 runs in that over by Starc.
- July 27, 2023 15:43England 8/0 in 3 overs
A huge appeal by the Australians for LBW against Crawley. Umpire says not out. After a brief discussion, Pat Cummins reviews it. No shot was offered by the batter and the Mitchell Starc ball had swung in just a bit. But is missing the stumps on the review. DRS wasted, Not Out.
- July 27, 2023 15:35England 7/0
Josh Hazlewood to share the new ball. First runs on the board for England and Ben Duckett. Just drifting down the leg and Duckett is happy to tuck it towards fine leg.
Hazlewood quickly gets his line and length right. Two close calls there. Duckett almost edges on the first but gets beaten; he edges the second one but falls short of the slips.
Another ball towards the leg and a single for Duckett.
Crawley drives the first ball he faces off Hazlewood and it goes for a four! First boundary of the match. Seven runs in that over.
- July 27, 2023 15:30England 0/0
England openers - Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett - are out in the middle. Mitchell Starc with the new ball. Cloud cover over The Oval.
Right on the money by Starc. Just outside off-stump with a hint of swing on offer. Crawley happy to leave the ball alone. No run from that over. A maiden to start with.
- July 27, 2023 15:26Here we go again!
The players are out in the middle for the national anthems.
- July 27, 2023 15:24England and Australia at The Oval
The last time Australia played at The Oval was against India last month in the World Test Championship 2023 Final. It won the match convincingly to be crowned as the champions.
England defeated South Africa by nine wickets the last time it played here.
- July 27, 2023 15:16Stokes ready to end series on high after ‘emotionless’ draw
England would almost certainly have beaten Australia in the fourth Test to arrive at The Oval 2-2 but not a single ball was bowled as the rain poured down on the final day.
- July 27, 2023 15:05England playing XI
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
- July 27, 2023 15:04Australia playing XI
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy
- July 27, 2023 15:01Toss Update
Australia captain Pat Cummins wins the toss for the first time in this series and opts to field.
He says there’s a bit cloud cover and the wicket looks good. One change - Todd Murphy is in, Cameron Green is out.
England captain Ben Stokes too wanted to have a bowl first, keeping the overcast conditions in mind.
- July 27, 2023 14:53Todd Murphy to play?
Todd Murphy has been seen marking his run up and so is Mitchell Marsh. Will Australia go in with a specialist spinner after playing an all-pace attack in the fourth Test?
- July 27, 2023 14:49Australia squad for fifth Test
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser, Josh Inglis
- July 27, 2023 14:44Overcast skies in London
It’s overcast over The Oval. There is a bit of chance for rain but so far everything’s as per schedule.
- July 27, 2023 14:34Australia eager to end long wait for series win in England
Ashes-holder Australia has arrived in London for a series finale at The Oval starting Thursday with the urn secured at 2-1 up with one to play after England dominated the fourth Test at Old Trafford.
- July 27, 2023 14:30ENG vs AUS: When and where to watch the fifth Ashes Test?
The fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.
