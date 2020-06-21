Ashok Dinda: I won’t play for Bengal in 2020-21

India seamer Ashok Dinda has declared he would sign up to play for a new team in the 2020-21 domestic season. Claiming he had been a victim of politics, Dinda said he was already in talks with a few State teams and that he would soon apply for a No Objection Certificate from the Cricket Association of Bengal.

Bengal dropped Dinda midway through the 2019-20 season after a fallout with bowling coach Ranadeb Bose.

“I will not be part of Bengal any more, that’s for sure. It was a decision I had taken last season only. It’s my personal matter,” Dinda told PTI.

“You have seen what Sushant Singh Rajput had to go through. Shob jagay eki jinish (it’s the same everywhere). But I’m mentally strong and nobody can break me. I will play for some other State. I’ve got a few offers and discussions are on. But I’m yet to finalise which State I’m going to represent next season,” Dinda said.

‘Not happy’

Dinda was accused of publicly abusing Bose and of creating a rift within the team. He refused to apologise. “I’m not happy playing here with this group of coaching staff. The way I was treated, I’ve nothing to say. I’ve done the job for them and now I’m of no use. It’s a selfish world,” he said.

After being sidelined, Dinda had been spotted at Eden Gardens rooting for Bengal’s Ishan Porel, a promising fast bowler who is part of a potent pace attack alongside Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar.

“I’ll definitely miss the home State, 100 percent, having played for so many years. I also missed them last year. But I’m in good terms with my former team-mates. [CAB president Avishek Dalmiya] is very friendly and good-hearted. At times, I also speak to Dadi (Sourav Ganguly).”

Bengal finished runner-up in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy.