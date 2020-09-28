Goa ropes in Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda for upcoming domestic season

The Goa Cricket Association has roped in Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda for the forthcoming domestic season.

While there is no clarity on when the domestic season will begin, GCA secretary Vipul Phadke confirmed to Sportstar that Dinda and Amit Verma will be the two outstation players for Goa this season.

Last month, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had issued a No Objection Certificate to pacer Ashok Dinda, allowing him to turn out for another state in the upcoming domestic season.

An India international, Dinda - one of the top bowlers of Bengal - was mired in a controversy last season when he had a fall out with the team’s bowling coach, Ranadeb Bose, which led to the association taking disciplinary action against him. He was kept out of the squad for the rest of the season.



In the NOC, CAB chief, Avishek Dalmiya, wrote: “We are sure that you would certainly perform well for the team that you intend to play for since there is a lot of cricket left in you.”

Dalmiya, however, went on to add he hopes the 36-year-old stages a return to his home association in the future. "I must assert that your contribution to Bengal Cricket is immense over the years and it is something that would always be acknowledged and cherished by the Association. At the same time, we hope that you would once again be back to your Home Association in the years to come," the letter read.

However, in a conversation with this publication earlier, Dinda had said that he wants to start afresh for a new team.