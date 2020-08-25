Cricket Cricket Sachin Tendulkar to the rescue of ailing bat-repairer Ashraf Chaudhary Ashraf Chaudhary has fixed bats for some of the biggest names in Indian cricket - Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli. and Steve Steve Smith. PTI MUMBAI 25 August, 2020 19:03 IST Sachin Tendulkar has taken it upon himself to help the ailing bat repairer Ashraf Chaudhary. - GETTY IMAGES PTI MUMBAI 25 August, 2020 19:03 IST Ashraf Chaudhary once fixed his damaged bats and now Sachin Tendulkar has taken it upon himself to help the ailing bat repairer who has been hospitalised since last 12 days due to diabetes and midzone pneumonia-related complications.“Tendulkar came forward and has spoken to Ashraf Chacha. He has also helped him financially. A major chunk of the finances has been donated by the legendary batsman,” said a friend of the bat-maker.Ashraf has fallen on hard times as both his health and business have taken a beating during the pandemic. An ever-present figure in the Wankhede stadium during international and IPL matches, Ashraf has mended the bats of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard among others. The bat maker, who owns a shop M Ashraf Bro at Dhobi Talao in South Mumbai, has at times repaired bats for free out of his love for the game and the players. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos