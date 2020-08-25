Sachin Tendulkar to the rescue of ailing bat-repairer Ashraf Chaudhary

Ashraf Chaudhary once fixed his damaged bats and now Sachin Tendulkar has taken it upon himself to help the ailing bat repairer who has been hospitalised since last 12 days due to diabetes and midzone pneumonia-related complications.

“Tendulkar came forward and has spoken to Ashraf Chacha. He has also helped him financially. A major chunk of the finances has been donated by the legendary batsman,” said a friend of the bat-maker.

Ashraf has fallen on hard times as both his health and business have taken a beating during the pandemic. An ever-present figure in the Wankhede stadium during international and IPL matches, Ashraf has mended the bats of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard among others. The bat maker, who owns a shop M Ashraf Bro at Dhobi Talao in South Mumbai, has at times repaired bats for free out of his love for the game and the players.