Asia Cup 2022 to be held in UAE, confirms Ganguly

The Asia Cup is slated to be held from August 27 to September 11 and will be played in the T20 format.

21 July, 2022 21:16 IST
Asia Cup 2022 has been shifted from Sri Lanka to UAE.

The Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, has been shifted to the UAE, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in Mumbai on Thursday.

“Asia Cup will be in UAE, as it is the only place where there won’t be rains,” Ganguly told reporters after the Board’s Apex Council meeting.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday had informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the board will not be in a position to host the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup T20 because of the economic and political crisis in the country.

The development comes after the SLC recently postponed the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) due to the ongoing crisis.

Asia Cup is slated to be held from August 27 to September 11 and will be played in the T20 format.

