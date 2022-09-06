Asia Cup 2022 Stats: Kohli third-highest run-scorer in tournament, Rizwan leads

Here is a look at top run-scorers and wicket-takers so far in the tournament.
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan leads the run charts while star India batter Virat Kohli is third on the list.
Amongst the bowlers, Mohammad Nawaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Shadab Khan make up the top three with the most number of wickets in Asia Cup 2022. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the leading wicket-taker for India in the tournament.
ASIA CUP SUPER FOUR POINTS TABLE
ASIA CUP 2022 - MOST RUNS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)
|3
|192
|96.00
|128.00
|78*
|Kusal Mendis (SL)
|4
|155
|38.75
|159.79
|60
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|4
|154
|51.33
|122.22
|60
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)
|3
|135
|45.00
|166.66
|84
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|4
|133
|33.25
|151.13
|72
ASIA CUP 2022 - MOST WICKETS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best Bowling
|Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)
|3
|7
|6.51
|9.00
|3/5
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG)
|3
|7
|5.83
|10.00
|3/16
|Shadab Khan (PAK)
|3
|6
|5.43
|9.66
|4/8
|Dilshan Madushanka (SL)
|4
|6
|7.38
|16.00
|3/24
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND)
|4
|6
|7.40
|18.50
|4/26