Asia Cup 2022 Stats: Kohli third-highest run-scorer in tournament, Rizwan leads

Here is a look at top run-scorers and wicket-takers so far in the tournament.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan leads the run charts while star India batter Virat Kohli is third on the list.

Amongst the bowlers, Mohammad Nawaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Shadab Khan make up the top three with the most number of wickets in Asia Cup 2022. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the leading wicket-taker for India in the tournament.

ASIA CUP SUPER FOUR POINTS TABLE

ASIA CUP 2022 - MOST RUNS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 3 192 96.00 128.00 78* Kusal Mendis (SL) 4 155 38.75 159.79 60 Virat Kohli (IND) 4 154 51.33 122.22 60 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 3 135 45.00 166.66 84 Rohit Sharma (IND) 4 133 33.25 151.13 72

ASIA CUP 2022 - MOST WICKETS