Cricket

Asia Cup 2022 Stats: Kohli third-highest run-scorer in tournament, Rizwan leads

Asia Cup 2022 Stats: Here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers in the tournament so far.

Team Sportstar
06 September, 2022 12:11 IST
06 September, 2022 12:11 IST
Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan tops the run charts at the 2022 Asia Cup.

Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan tops the run charts at the 2022 Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Asia Cup 2022 Stats: Here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers in the tournament so far.

Here is a look at top run-scorers and wicket-takers so far in the tournament.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan leads the run charts while star India batter Virat Kohli is third on the list.

Amongst the bowlers, Mohammad Nawaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Shadab Khan make up the top three with the most number of wickets in Asia Cup 2022. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the leading wicket-taker for India in the tournament.

ASIA CUP SUPER FOUR POINTS TABLE

ASIA CUP 2022 - MOST RUNS

BatterMatchesRuns Average Strike Rate Highest Score
Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)319296.00128.0078*
Kusal Mendis (SL)415538.75159.7960
Virat Kohli (IND)415451.33122.2260
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)313545.00166.6684
Rohit Sharma (IND)413333.25151.1372

ASIA CUP 2022 - MOST WICKETS

BowlerMatches WicketsEconomy RateAverage Best Bowling
Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)376.519.003/5
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG)375.8310.003/16
Shadab Khan (PAK)365.439.664/8
Dilshan Madushanka (SL)467.3816.003/24
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND)467.4018.504/26

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

India v Sri Lanka Asia Cup preview: Hardik Pandya a serious third seamer candidate? DK-Pant confusion continues

Virat Kohli on his comeback, loss to Pakistan and Arshdeep’s dropped catch

Virat Kohli: After I quit Test captaincy, many people have my number but no one texted me except MS Dhoni

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us