MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah rejoins India squad before Pakistan match, Samson released

With KL Rahul having joined the squad on Tuesday, Samson was released from the squad.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 21:43 IST , Colombo - 1 MIN READ

Amol Karhadkar
Bumrah had returned to India over the weekend for the birth of his first child.
Bumrah had returned to India over the weekend for the birth of his first child. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bumrah had returned to India over the weekend for the birth of his first child. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jasprit Bumrah rejoined the squad while Sanju Samson has been released as travelling reserve ahead of India’s Asia Cup Super Four tie against Pakistan, to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Bumrah had returned to India over the weekend for the birth of his first child. The speedster arrived here early morning and was steaming in during India’s first outdoor practice session here on Friday night.

Samson was flown into Colombo as a backup wicketkeeping option since K.L. Rahul was recovering from his groin injury in Bengaluru. With Rahul having joined the squad on Tuesday, Samson was released from the squad.

ALSO READ
Bangladesh coach on India vs Pakistan reserve day: We would love to have an extra day as well

Rahul had a prolonged stint with his wicketkeeping drills in the main stadium as all the 17 members of India’s squad underwent a gruelling training session. With a bright and sunny day having dried up the stadium, the cricketers trained in near-perfect conditions after Sri Lanka and Bangladesh finished their pre-match training.

Ravindra Jadeja was seen offering tips to Tilak Varma’s offspin bowling, while head coach Rahul Dravid had a long discussion with Shubman Gill after the opener’s batting stint.

Related stories

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

Jasprit Bumrah /

KL Rahul /

Sanju Samson /

Asia Cup /

India vs Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Virgil Van Dijk suspended for extra Premier League game for Liverpool
    Reuters
  2. Mission to boost parasports not a one-time effort: Indian Oil chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah rejoins India squad before Pakistan match, Samson released
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. US Open 2023 Live Updates: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden take on Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury in men’s doubles final, first set underway
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC signs midfielder Abdenasser El Khayati
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah rejoins India squad before Pakistan match, Samson released
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Bangladesh coach on India vs Pakistan reserve day: We would love to have an extra day as well
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Asia Cup 2023, Super Fours: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka eye quick reset in Colombo
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes hits fifty in first ODI match since reversing retirement
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs NZ LIVE Score, 1st ODI: latest updates, full scorecard
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Virgil Van Dijk suspended for extra Premier League game for Liverpool
    Reuters
  2. Mission to boost parasports not a one-time effort: Indian Oil chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah rejoins India squad before Pakistan match, Samson released
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. US Open 2023 Live Updates: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden take on Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury in men’s doubles final, first set underway
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC signs midfielder Abdenasser El Khayati
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment