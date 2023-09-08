Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah rejoins India squad before Pakistan match, Samson released

Jasprit Bumrah rejoined the squad while Sanju Samson has been released as travelling reserve ahead of India’s Asia Cup Super Four tie against Pakistan, to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Bumrah had returned to India over the weekend for the birth of his first child. The speedster arrived here early morning and was steaming in during India’s first outdoor practice session here on Friday night.

Samson was flown into Colombo as a backup wicketkeeping option since K.L. Rahul was recovering from his groin injury in Bengaluru. With Rahul having joined the squad on Tuesday, Samson was released from the squad.

Rahul had a prolonged stint with his wicketkeeping drills in the main stadium as all the 17 members of India’s squad underwent a gruelling training session. With a bright and sunny day having dried up the stadium, the cricketers trained in near-perfect conditions after Sri Lanka and Bangladesh finished their pre-match training.

Ravindra Jadeja was seen offering tips to Tilak Varma’s offspin bowling, while head coach Rahul Dravid had a long discussion with Shubman Gill after the opener’s batting stint.