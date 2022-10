Asia Cup Women T20: IND-W vs SL-W live streaming info, squads and predicted playing XIs 

India will take on Sri Lanka in its Women’s T20 Asia Cup opener at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh o Saturday. Here’s all you need to know about today’s match.

IND-W vs SL-W Predicted Playing XIs

India:

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues/Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad/Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

Sri Lanka:

Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Malsha Shehani, Madushika Methtananda

Full Squads

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Kiran Navgire, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi, Madushika Methtananda, Rashmi Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana

Where can I watch the live broadcast of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match in India?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match will be live broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the live stream of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match in India?

The live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.