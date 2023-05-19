Former cricketers attend Aunshuman Gaekwad’s autobiography release

Six India captains, almost a dozen Test cricketers, and many more domestic stalwarts descended at the Brabourne Stadium’s C.K. Nayudu Hall on Friday evening to celebrate the release of Aunshuman Gaekwad’s autobiography.

Having risen through the ranks—from being an India captain’s son who was told by his father Dattajirao “to stop playing cricket” to having emerged as the gutsiest India cricketer in the 1970s and serving as the national selector, India coach, and an administrator at the state and national level—Gaekwad has adorned multiple hats over the last five decades.

His autobiography, aptly titled ‘ Guts amidst Bloodbath’, co-authored by Aditya Bhushan, was released by his famous opening partner Sunil Gavaskar in the presence of Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, G.R. Vishwanath, Ravi Shastri, Roger Binny, Zaheer Khan, Karsan Ghavri, Abey Kuruvilla, Nayan Mongia, Yajurvindra Singh and Sachin Tendulkar.

“He has given Indian cricket everything as a player, coach, administrator, selector… you name it, and he has done everything. That he is not only liked by players from his time but also from after his time as a cricketer is a tribute to how well-liked Aunshu is,” Gavaskar said.

“He was my opening partner; we had some interesting times. Between the two of us, we never got each other run-out. I don’t think that ever happened. That’s why we are on talking terms and can pull each other’s legs.”

Gaekwad’s gutsiest knocks came during India’s 1976 tour to West Indies when he withstood the barrage from the Caribbean pace battery.

“In Jamaica, just the third ball I faced off Michael (Holding), it just rose and hit the sight screen behind the wicketkeeper and came back. Immediately there was a drinks interval, and I asked Aunshu, ‘What exactly happened with that ball?’ He said, ‘Sir, I have been playing since yesterday, I don’t know what is happening.’,” recalled Vishwanath.

“Still after that, he kept playing, took blows all over his body, and never flinched. That’s why it was the bravest innings. Even when he was hit on the ear and had to retire hurt, he never shied away and was behind the ball.”

Referring to him as a trustworthy coach, Tendulkar recalled Gaekwad’s preference for spicy food. “I remember during our 1998-99 tour to New Zealand, we went to a restaurant and I said, ‘let’s order pasta or chicken.’ He said he does not like bland food at all. ‘I need spicy food,’ he said. We called the chef who offered Tabasco sauce,” Tendulkar said.

“So Aunshu bhai asks the chef for the spiciest chilli sauce. The chef says: ‘would you be able to handle it? It’s extremely spicy.’ He says: ‘Make it as spicy as possible and get it.” He brings the sauce, I tasted a little bit and it was so spicy that with my entire meal, I could barely manage to finish quarter of a spoon. Aunshu bhai had finished two bowls of the sauce. The chef couldn’t believe it. That’s when I realised that it wasn’t just the fiery bowling he could handle but also the food.”