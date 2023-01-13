Cricket

Labuschagne reveals plans to tackle Ashwin in India vs Australia Tests

Pat Cummins and his men will tour India for a four-match Test series starting on February 9. The first Test is scheduled to take place at the VCA stadium in Nagpur.

Team Sportstar
13 January, 2023 11:59 IST
Ashwin claimed Labuschagne’s wicket twice in India’s 2020-21 series in Australia, although the Queenslander still averaged 53.25 with the bat.

Ashwin claimed Labuschagne’s wicket twice in India’s 2020-21 series in Australia, although the Queenslander still averaged 53.25 with the bat. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne revealed he has been tweaking his batting strategies ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in India to combat the spin of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Pat Cummins and his men will tour India for a four-match Test series starting on February 9. The first Test is scheduled to take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

“I’ve changed some of my game because of what I’ve heard about Ashwin and how he bowled to me,” Labuschagne said.

“It’s going to be a lovely game of chess, and I can’t wait for it.” he added.

The 28-year-old started his preparation for the India tour right after the 2020-21 home series.

“The preparation starts so far back. I’ve already thought about my plans, so now it’s just about executing,” said Labuschagne, who is currently playing for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23.

“Can’t wait, so excited for the next 10 Test matches,” Labuschagne said.

“I can’t wait for the challenge against spin in India and can’t wait for the challenge of Bazball versus Ronball.”

Border-Gavaskar Tour of India 2023
February 9-13: First Test, Nagpur, 9.30 am IST
February 17-21: Second Test, Delhi, 9.30 am IST
March 1-5: Third Test, Dharamsala, 9.30 am IST
March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 9.30 am IST

