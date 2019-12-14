Cricket Cricket Aus vs NZ: Hazlewood's hamstring strain confirmed, won't bowl for rest of first Test Josh Hazlewood's hamstring strain means he will not bowl for Australia for the rest of the first Test against New Zealand. Dejan Kalinic 14 December, 2019 11:57 IST Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood just bowled eight balls on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 14 December, 2019 11:57 IST Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood will not bowl for the remainder of the first Test against New Zealand in Perth.Hazlewood suffered a hamstring strain during day two and Australia confirmed on Saturday the 28-year-old would not bowl for the rest of the Test.He bowled just eight deliveries, taking the wicket of Jeet Raval (1), before the injury.Matthew Wade was used for two overs by Australia, who had reduced New Zealand to 129-6 in response to its 416 to begin day three.Both teams are a bowler down for the Test, with Lockie Ferguson having suffered a calf strain on day one for the Black Caps. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.