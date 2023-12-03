MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Warner named in Australia squad against Pakistan; hopes for SCG farewell

David Warner has been handed the chance of a hoped-for Sydney Cricket Ground farewell after being named in Australia’s squad for the first of three home Tests against Pakistan.

Published : Dec 03, 2023 07:56 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s David Warner in action.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s David Warner in action. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s David Warner in action. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

David Warner has been handed the chance of a hoped-for Sydney Cricket Ground farewell after being named in Australia’s squad for the first of three home Tests against Pakistan.

The squad named Sunday, which includes the 37-year-old opener, is only for the first Test at Perth from Dec. 14-19.

If he hold his place for the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground starting on Boxing Day, Warner will be in line for his dream farewell on his home ground in Sydney from Jan. 3 to 7.

Warner’s recent Test form has been mixed and he has averaged 28 in Test matches since the summer of 2019 when he made a triple century against Pakistan at Adelaide. He has made clear his wish to end his Baggy Green career at Sydney while continuing to play for Australia in white ball cricket.

READ | India vs Australia Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live? All you need to know

Warner will start the summer opening the batting with Usman Khawaja while opener candidates Cameron Bancroft, Matt Renshaw and Marcus Harris will have a chance to stake their claims with the Prime Minister’s XI which plays Pakistan at Canberra from Dec. 6 to 9.

Fast bowler Lance Morris is closer to a Test debut after being recalled to the 14-man squad. Cameron Green also returns after previously losing his Test spot to Mitch Marsh and Alex Carey has been named wicketkeeper after losing that role at the recent one-day World Cup.

Spinner Nathan Lyon is back after recovering from a calf injury which ruled him out of the latter stages of the Ashes series. He replaces Todd Murphy.

Chairman of selectors George Bailey said the incumbents had earned the opportunity to play the first Test of the summer after an outstanding winter in which Australia won the World Test Championship and retained the Ashes.

“Thirteen members of the squad were part of the victorious World Test Championship and successful Ashes tours over the winter and Lance Morris has been recalled after recovering from his back injury over the same period,” Bailey said.

“As ever, there will be opportunities in the short to medium term to break into this squad and we look forward to seeing the continued strong performances from players who have been performing domestically, many of whom will get a tremendous opportunity in the PM’s XI fixture against Pakistan later this week.”

Morris has taken 11 wickets at 25.5 in three Sheffield Shield matches for West Australia since returning from the back injury which ruled him out of the Ashes.

Australia squad:
Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner.

Related Topics

David Warner /

Australia /

Pakistan /

Australia vs Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 6: Karnataka faces Haryana; Tamil Nadu vs Madhya Pradesh; Toss updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Warner named in Australia squad against Pakistan; hopes for SCG farewell
    AP
  3. La Liga: Diaz, Rodrygo on target as Real sees off Granada
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Jovic shines as Milan outclass Frosinone
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Gordon strike lifts Newcastle to victory over Man United
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 6: Karnataka faces Haryana; Tamil Nadu vs Madhya Pradesh; Toss updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Warner named in Australia squad against Pakistan; hopes for SCG farewell
    AP
  3. IND vs AUS 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, preview, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live? All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS, 5th T20I Preview: With series in the bag, India eyes improvement in fast-bowling department
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 6: Karnataka faces Haryana; Tamil Nadu vs Madhya Pradesh; Toss updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Warner named in Australia squad against Pakistan; hopes for SCG farewell
    AP
  3. La Liga: Diaz, Rodrygo on target as Real sees off Granada
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Jovic shines as Milan outclass Frosinone
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Gordon strike lifts Newcastle to victory over Man United
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment