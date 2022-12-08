AUS vs WI 2nd Test: Labuschagne, Head slam centuries as Australia takes charge against West Indies on Day 1

Run machine Marnus Labuschagne belted a third successive Test century and Travis Head also made a ton on Thursday as Australia seized control on day one of the pink-ball second Test against an injury-hit West Indies.

Consistent number three Labuschagne smacked 204 then 104 not out at the first Test in Perth to overtake England’s Joe Root this week as the world’s top-ranked Test batter.

And he carried that form to Adelaide with a patient unbeaten 120 to again torment the Caribbean team, as the host amassed 330 for three by Stumps.

The chanceless Head was not out 114, relieved at converting to three figures after he was out for 99 in the first Test.

The visitor, which is missing three first-choice bowlers, enjoyed some success on a flat track that offered little for the fast bowlers, removing David Warner (21), Usman Khawaja (62), and captain Steve Smith for a duck.

Khawaja surpassed 1,000 Test runs for the year in his knock, becoming only the third man in 2022 to hit the landmark after Root and fellow Englishman Jonny Bairstow, who have both played more matches.

He departed lbw to debutant Devon Thomas, who earned his first Test wicket.

Like Labuschagne, Smith smacked 200 in Perth but he only lasted eight balls, caught and bowled by Jason Holder, while Warner nicked Alzarri Joseph to wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva.

The home side, which has won every day-night Test it have contested, including six-from-six in Adelaide, is looking to wrap up the two-match series after winning the opener by 164 runs.

Both sides were without key players.

Australian pace spearheads Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were ruled out, with Scott Boland and Michael Neser replacing them.

Three West Indian mainstays were also omitted injured, with all-rounder Kyle Mayers joining fast bowlers Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales on the sidelines.

Anderson Phillip, Marquino Mindley and Thomas started instead, with the latter two on debut.

But in another setback, Mindley, who only arrived in Adelaide on Tuesday after a dash from Jamaica, lasted just two overs before limping off to have a scan for a hamstring problem.

Their situation is so dire that former Test player Omar Phillips, who was playing club cricket in Australia, was rushed to Adelaide to serve as an emergency fielder.

On a fine but cool day, Smith won the toss and batted, looking to build a big score.

Warner initially bided his time, but then unleashed in the ninth over with three sumptuous fours off Joseph.

But, like in the first Test, the left-hander’s desire for quick runs cost him. He was caught behind by Da Silva after slashing at another wide Joseph delivery and getting a nick.

Khawaja was just getting in his stride when Thomas pounced, with the Australian late to react as the ball rocketed into his pads.

Smith was undone by good reflexes from the lanky Holder, who got down low to collect a catch off his own bowling.

As they departed, Labuschagne remained defiant, picking off boundaries and running well between the wickets to bring up a 10th Test century, crunching a four through the covers off Thomas as the bowlers ran out of ideas.

Head, on his home ground, was equally composed in making a fifth century, also converting with a boundary off Joseph.