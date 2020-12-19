Australia-Afghanistan one-off Test to be held in 2021

Australia will host Afghanistan for a solitary Test match, which was postponed earlier, in November 2021 as per the agreement between Afghanistan Cricket Board and Cricket Australia.

The Test was originally scheduled to be held in November 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia called-off the Test and decided to hold it at a later date.

Afghanistan obtained Test status in 2017 and has played four Test matches so far, winning two of them against Ireland and Bangladesh.