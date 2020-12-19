Cricket Cricket Australia-Afghanistan one-off Test to be held in 2021 The Test was originally scheduled to be held in November 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia called-off the Test and decided to hold it at a later date. Team Sportstar 19 December, 2020 19:04 IST Afghanistan cricket team members with the winning trophy after beating Ireland by seven wickets for its maiden Test triumph, in Dehradun. - PTI Team Sportstar 19 December, 2020 19:04 IST Australia will host Afghanistan for a solitary Test match, which was postponed earlier, in November 2021 as per the agreement between Afghanistan Cricket Board and Cricket Australia.The Test was originally scheduled to be held in November 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia called-off the Test and decided to hold it at a later date.Afghanistan obtained Test status in 2017 and has played four Test matches so far, winning two of them against Ireland and Bangladesh. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos