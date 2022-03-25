Lyon picks five as Australia beats Pakistan to clinch series

Pakistan failed on Friday to hold out in the last session of the third and final cricket Test which Australia won by 115 runs to clinch the series 1-0.

The host was dismissed for 235 in its second innings on a worn-out wicket as Australia enjoyed a successful end to its first Test series in Pakistan since 1998. Resuming on 73 for 0, and entering the final session at 190 for 5, Pakistan collapsed against veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who got plenty of turn and bounce from a fifth-day wicket and finished with 5 for 83 from 37 overs.

Australia was rewarded for setting Pakistan a challenging target of 351 after boldly declaring its second innings at 227 for 3. Pakistan had conceded a decisive 123-run lead after scoring 268 in its first innings in reply to Australia's 391.

Marathon spell

Lyon bowled an unchanged marathon spell of 28 overs on the last day. Pacer Pat Cummins clean bowled No. 11 Naseem Shah to finish off Pakistan.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq (70) and captain Babar Azam (55) scored fighting half-centuries but the rest of Pakistan's batters crumbled against the menacing reverse swing of Cummins, who took 3 for 23, and the sharp spin of Lyon.

The first Test ended in a tame draw at Rawalpindi where the pitch was rated as below average by the ICC. Babar’s brilliant 196 in more than 10 hours denied Australia a win at Karachi where Pakistan played out 171.4 overs in more than five sessions and forced an epic draw.