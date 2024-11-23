AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Australia records second-lowest total at home against India during encounter in Perth

Australia recorded its second-lowest Test total against India at home during Day 2 of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
India skipper Jasprit Bumrah picked his second fifer in the country to reduce the host to 104 all out after the visitor was bundled out for 150 in its first innings.
Australia’s lowest total at home against came in 1981 at Melbourne where India bowled the team out for 83 with Kapil Dev picking up a fifer.
Australia lowest totals at home against India
