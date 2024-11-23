 />
AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Australia records second-lowest total at home against India during encounter in Perth

India skipper Jasprit Bumrah picked his second fifer in the country to reduce the host to 104 all out after the visitor was bundled out for 150 in its first innings.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 09:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Alex Carey on the second day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth.
India’s captain Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Alex Carey on the second day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth. | Photo Credit: AP
India's captain Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Alex Carey on the second day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia recorded its second-lowest Test total against India at home during Day 2 of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

India skipper Jasprit Bumrah picked his second fifer in the country to reduce the host to 104 all out after the visitor was bundled out for 150 in its first innings.

Australia’s lowest total at home against came in 1981 at Melbourne where India bowled the team out for 83 with Kapil Dev picking up a fifer.

Australia lowest totals at home against India
83 all out - Melbourne 1981
104 all out - Adelaide 2024
107 all out - Sydney 1947
131 all out - Sydney 1978
145 all out - Adelaide 1992

Border-Gavaskar Trophy /

Australia /

India /

Jasprit Bumrah

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
