Maitlan Brown earns maiden call-up for New Zealand series

Australia fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out, while Ellyse Perry has been included in the squad as Cricket Australia named an 18-member squad for the home series against New Zealand on Friday.

Australia women are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against New Zealand in September, as part of the Rose Bowl series.

Perry, who picked a hamstring injury during the T20 World Cup is set to return, subject to fitness, a release from Cricket Australia said.

Pace bowler Tayla Vlaeminck, who suffered a stress fracture to her foot is still unavailable for selection, the statement said.

All-rounder Maitlan Brown has received a maiden call-up and is in line for her international debut.

"Tayla has had a slight setback in her return from the foot injury she suffered ahead of the T20 World Cup which means she'll miss this series as well as this season's rebel WBBL tournament," national selector Shawn Flegler said.

"Our initial plans were to get her back for the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand but now that's been postponed we'll take a conservative approach with her and give her as much time as she needs to get her body right without the pressure of a timeframe.

"Tayla is your true tear-away quick which we love, but we need to make sure we look after her long-term future. She's going to be a serious long-term player for Australia. Ellyse is progressing well from a significant hamstring injury and we want to give her every chance to be available for selection, so we'll continue to monitor her progress over the coming weeks," Flegler added.

“The door has really opened for players like Maitlan, who joins the squad for the first time, and fellow fast-bowler Belinda who has previously represented Australia."

Australia defeated New Zealand 3-0 in its last encounter in 2019.

New South Wales and Queensland are scheduled to host the matches but Cricket Australia informed that given the current COVID situation there might be some changes.

Squad: Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa.