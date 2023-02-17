Australia routs Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women’s T20 World Cup

Defending champion Australia produced its most convincing display so far at the Women’s T20 World Cup, routing Sri Lanka by 10 wickets on Thursday to power to a third straight win.

Aussie openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy hit unbeaten half-centuries, and the world’s top-ranked team reached 113-0 in 15.5 overs to overhaul Sri Lanka’s 112-8.

Sri Lanka came to St. George’s Park in Gqeberha unbeaten but was no match for an Australian team at the top of its game.

Sri Lanka’s bright start disappeared when Ellyse Perry claimed the wicket of Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu for 16 thanks to a leaping catch by Grace Harris at mid-on.

Harshitha Samarawickrama, who top-scored with 34, was stumped by Healy off spinner Harris as she stepped out of her crease and took a big swipe.

That left Sri Lanka 69-2. From there, it lost six wickets for 43 runs to struggle to 112. Australia quick bowler Megan Schutt returned 4-24.

Mooney and Healy had little trouble chasing down the target. Mooney collected seven fours in her 56 not out from 53 balls. Healy thumped six fours and a six to finish 54 not out off 43.

Australia strengthened its position at the top of Group 1 ahead of a game against host South Africa on Saturday in a big double-header in Gqeberha. England and India are the only other unbeaten teams at the tournament and meet in their Group 2 showdown in Gqeberha before the Australia-South Africa match.