Australia vs South Africa Test series: full squads, venues, schedule, predicted playing XI, live streaming info and WTC final scenarios

Team Sportstar
16 December, 2022 16:51 IST
South Africa will take on Australia in the first Test at the Gabba from December 17. The last time these two teams met in a Test series, Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal during the 2018 Test at Newlands.

Here’s all you need to know about the Aus v SA Test series:

Full schedule

Dec 17-21: First Test, Gabba, 5.50am IST

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 5.00am IST

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 5.00am IST

Full squads

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

Probable Playing XI

South Africa probable XI: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia probable XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon.

Where to watch

In India, Sony Network will telecast the live matches of the Australia vs South Africa Test Series 2022 and live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

World Test Championship scenarios

A clean sweep for Australia would guarantee it a spot in next year’s World Test Championship final, regardless of how its tour of India goes in February.

South Africa needs to keep winning to make its way to the decider, with India hot on their heels.

