Australia T20I squad for India series: Wade to lead, Cummins rested after ODI World Cup

The 15-member squad has rested senior pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and all-rounder while retaining lead batters David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 09:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Matthew Wade will lead the side in India in a five-match T20I series after the ODI World Cup.
Australia’s Matthew Wade will lead the side in India in a five-match T20I series after the ODI World Cup. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
infoIcon

Australia’s Matthew Wade will lead the side in India in a five-match T20I series after the ODI World Cup. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Matthew Wade was on Saturday named the Australia captain for its upcoming T20I series in India post the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Wade will lead the squad in the absence of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh, who led the Aussies ahead of the World Cup in South Africa.

The 15-member squad has rested senior pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and all-rounder while retaining lead batters David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head.

Also Checkout: Australia vs New Zealand LIVE score updates

The five-match series will be the third bilateral match-up between India and Australia this year. The opening game of the series will be played Visakhapatnam on November 23, four days after the World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

Australia squad for India T20Is: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia T20I series schedule

November 23: First T20, Visakhapatnam

November 26: Second T20, Thiruvananthapuram

November 28: Third T20, Guwahati

December 1: Fourth T20, Nagpur

December 3: Fifth T20, Hyderabad

