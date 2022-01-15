Cricket Cricket Australia, Sri Lanka register wins on day one of U-19 World Cup Teague Wyllie hits 86 as Australia beats West Indies by six wickets; Sri Lanka beats Scotland by 31 runs. PTI 15 January, 2022 11:14 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India plays its first match on Saturday. - Getty Images PTI 15 January, 2022 11:14 IST Australia and Sri Lanka registered comfortable victories over West Indies and Scotland, respectively, on the opening day of the U-19 World Cup in Georgetown, Guyana.Australia defeated West Indies by six wickets, while Sri Lanka beat Scotland by 40 runs.ALSO READ - U-19 WC: Top India players to watch out forAustralia bowled with discipline to bundle out host West Indies for a paltry 169 and then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 170 for four in 44.5 overs with Teague Wyllie hitting a 129-ball 86. Captain Ackeem Auguste top-scored for West Indies with a 67-ball 57.In the other match, Sri Lanka, opting to bat, was bowled out for 218 in 45.2 overs but its bowling unit, led by Dunith Wellalage (5 for 27), rose to the occasion to bowl out Scotland for 178 with eight balls to spare.Brief scoresWest Indies 169 in 40.1 overs (Ackeem Auguste 57) lost to Australia 170 for 4 in 44.5 overs (Teague Wyllie 86)Sri Lanka 209 in 45.2 overs (Sakuna Nidarshana Liyanage 79) beat Scotland 178 in 48.4 overs (Jack Jarvis 55, Dunith Wellalage 5 for 27) Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :