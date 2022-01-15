Australia, Sri Lanka register wins on day one of U-19 World Cup

Australia and Sri Lanka registered comfortable victories over West Indies and Scotland, respectively, on the opening day of the U-19 World Cup in Georgetown, Guyana.

Australia defeated West Indies by six wickets, while Sri Lanka beat Scotland by 40 runs.

Australia bowled with discipline to bundle out host West Indies for a paltry 169 and then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 170 for four in 44.5 overs with Teague Wyllie hitting a 129-ball 86. Captain Ackeem Auguste top-scored for West Indies with a 67-ball 57.

In the other match, Sri Lanka, opting to bat, was bowled out for 218 in 45.2 overs but its bowling unit, led by Dunith Wellalage (5 for 27), rose to the occasion to bowl out Scotland for 178 with eight balls to spare.