India vs Australia T20Is: Jonassen ruled out, Wellington named as replacement

Australia’s Jess Jonassen will miss the remainder of the India T20Is after injuring her right hamstring in Friday’s opening match in Mumbai.

The left-arm spinner has returned home to Queensland, and will be replaced by leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington, who is expected to fly into India and link up with the touring party on Tuesday ahead of the third T20I.

“She’s since been assessed and it’s evident that the timeframes required for a return during this series are too short,” Australia team physiotherapist Kate Beerworth said.

“Jess will be unavailable for the remainder of the series and will return to Brisbane to continue her rehab.”

Wellington has not played a T20I since Australia’s last tour of India in 2018 but was a member of the Commonwealth Games squad in August.

She also played two one-dayers during the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand in March.