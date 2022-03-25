Australia to tour Sri Lanka for all-format series

Australia will visit Sri Lanka to play an all format series in June and July, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Friday.

The teams will play three Twenty20 internationals, five one-day matches and two Tests during the series.

"We are in for some exciting cricket, especially considering that an Australian tour to Sri Lanka is taking place after five years, since last time they toured Sri Lanka," said Ashley De Silva, CEO of SLC.

The first Test will be held from June 29-July 3 and the second from July 8-12, both in Galle.

The teams will play the three T20Is and five ODIs in Colombo and Kandy.

"There is no more challenging place to play cricket than on the subcontinent and this tour offers our players invaluable experience and another great opportunity to excel on the world stage," said Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO.