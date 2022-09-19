Cricket

India vs Australia T20 2022: Head-to-head in T20Is, full squads, schedule, live streaming info

Australia tour of India: here’s all you need to know about head-to-head stats, venues, squads and schedule for India vs Australia T20Is.

Team Sportstar
19 September, 2022 10:59 IST
India captain Rohit Sharma at a practice session ahead of the Australia T20Is.

India captain Rohit Sharma at a practice session ahead of the Australia T20Is. | Photo Credit: AFP

India will take on Australia at the PCA Stadium in Mohali in the first of three T20Is on Tuesday.

India and Australia have faced each other in 23 T20Is. Out of these 23 games, India has won 13 while Australia has won nine. One match ended without a result.

India vs Australia T20 Schedule

September 20: First T20, Mohali, 7.30pm IST, midnight Sept 21 AEST

September 23: Second T20, Nagpur, 7.30pm IST, midnight Sept 24 AEST

September 25: Third T20, Hyderabad, 7.30pm IST, midnight Sept 26 AEST

All matches will be shown live on Star Sports and streamed on Disney Hotstar

Full squads

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

What they said

Pat Cummins: “I’m pretty keen to play quite a lot so that come the World Cup I feel like my game is in really good order. That World Cup is the time we want to be peaking so I think we’ll find that balance between making sure we’re ready but not overcooked going to the start of the World Cup.”

Rohit Sharma: “For us, when we try and do something new, it doesn’t mean that is permanent. We understand the quality of all the players and what they bring to us. We do understand that, but yeah it is an option for us. We will keep that in mind that since we haven’t taken a third opener, he can obviously open. He opens for his franchise and has done really well. It is a definite option for us.”

