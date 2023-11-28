MagazineBuy Print

Australia updates T20 squad for India tour, six World Cup winners returning home

Jetting in as reinforcements are ‘keeper-batter Josh Phillippe and big-hitter Ben McDermott, who have already joined the squad and are available for tonight’s third T20.

Published : Nov 28, 2023 11:54 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Ben McDermott is one of the players joining the squad in India.
Australia’s Ben McDermott is one of the players joining the squad in India. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Australia’s Ben McDermott is one of the players joining the squad in India. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia announced an updated squad for its T20 international series against India for the remaining three matches of the five-game series.

World Cup winners Steve Smith and Adam Zampa have reportedly flown home ahead of tonight’s third match in Guwahati, while Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott will all return tomorrow.

Coming in as reinforcements are ‘keeper-batter Josh Phillippe and big-hitter Ben McDermott, who have already joined the squad and are available for tonight’s third T20.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Australia has task cut out against Indian batting firepower as Suryakumar & Co. eye series win

NSW pair Ben Dwarshuis and spinner Chris Green will join the squad in Raipur ahead of the fourth match.

Green will most likely make his international debut in either Raipur or the series-ending match in Bengaluru.

Recently appointed the Sydney Thunder’s full-time captain, Green has plenty of experience on the global T20 circuit.

He’s played 190 T20 matches in the IPL, Pakistan, the Caribbean and the UK as well as the Big Bash, but most recently had emerged as a force for the NSW Blues in domestic one-day and first-class cricket.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka sports minister sacked over cricket crisis

Marnus Labuschagne has been included in Queensland’s Sheffield Shield squad for the ongoing match with Western Australia, which opened the door for McDermott to head to India.

The changes leave Travis Head as the sole player from Australia’s victorious World Cup squad to remain in India, along with Tanveer Sangha, who travelled with the squad as a reserve.

Australia faces a must-win game on Tuesday to remain in the series after slipping to defeat in the opening two matches.

Updated Australia T20 squad
Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
