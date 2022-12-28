Carey’s maiden Test hundred, Green fifty give Australia upper hand over South Africa

Dean Elgar’s weary South Africa side faces a difficult task to avoid a big defeat in the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with two days of play remaining.

South Africa reached 15-1 in its second innings at stumps on Wednesday, still requiring 371 more runs to make Australia bat again. Given that South Africa has failed to score 200 in its previous three innings in this series, and its leading batter and captain, Elgar, is already back in the sheds, the odds are against the touring team.

Only seven overs were bowled in the evening session before rain interrupted play, sparing South Africa further misery on day three.

South Africa had lost Elgar for a duck in the second over as rival captain Pat Cummins struck a key blow, removing the left-hander caught behind off the glove.

Theunis de Bruyn, dropped at slip on three, is not out on six with Sarel Erwee on seven.

Resuming Wednesday on 386-3, Australia declared at tea on 575-8 in reply to South Africa’s first innings of 189.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey scored his maiden Test century for Australia, hitting 13 boundaries in his tally of 111. Carey and Cameron Green (51 not out), who showed admirable composure against the short ball despite nursing a broken finger, shared a century stand for the eighth wicket.

Earlier, South Africa started strongly as Nortje struck twice in the third over of the day, bowling Travis Head (51) and David Warner (200) in consecutive deliveries.

Warner, who had retired hurt with leg cramps on Tuesday, returned at the fall of the fourth wicket but lasted only one delivery, playing all around a full toss which crashed onto his stumps via his back pad at 395-5.

In the following over, Rabada dismissed Cummins caught behind for four.

Nathan Lyon (25) was out hooking at 440-7, before Carey and Green piled it on against the South Africa’s bowlers.

Australia leads 1-0 and can clinch the three-match series with victory in Melbourne, although the home side’s bowling attack has been weakened by injury.