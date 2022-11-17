Australia vs England LIVE score, 1st ODI: AUS need 288 to win against ENG

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 1st ODI between Australia and England happening at the Adelaide Oval stadium.

PREVIEW

Arch rivals Australia and England will lock horns in the first of three ODIs on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval.

England, coming at the back of a title winning run in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, enter the contest with momentum in favour of it.

Australia on the other hand, which had an underwhelming tournament, will hope to put those performances behind and turn the tides towards it.

With the ODI World Cup being the next major ICC event, teams will focus more on the longer format of the game going forward into the new year.

Predicted XI Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa England: Jason Roy, James Vince, Phil Salt, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (c and wik), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Olly Stone

Head-to-head Total matches: 152 Australia: 84 England: 63 Tied: 2 NR: 3

Which TV channel can I watch Australia vs England first ODI match?

Australia vs England first ODI match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia vs England first ODI match?

Australia vs England first ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

What time will the first ODI match Australia vs England begin?

The first ODI match between Australia and England will begin at 8:50 am IST.