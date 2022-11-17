Cricket

Australia vs England LIVE score, 1st ODI: AUS need 288 to win against ENG

AUS v ENG: Get live scores, team news, updates and highlights from the 1st ODI between Australia and England happening at the Adelaide Oval stadium.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 17 November, 2022 13:13 IST
England is coming at the back of a title winning run in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

England is coming at the back of a title winning run in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 1st ODI between Australia and England happening at the Adelaide Oval stadium.

PREVIEW

Arch rivals Australia and England will lock horns in the first of three ODIs on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval.

England, coming at the back of a title winning run in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, enter the contest with momentum in favour of it.

Australia on the other hand, which had an underwhelming tournament, will hope to put those performances behind and turn the tides towards it.

With the ODI World Cup being the next major ICC event, teams will focus more on the longer format of the game going forward into the new year.

Predicted XI
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
England: Jason Roy, James Vince, Phil Salt, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (c and wik), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Olly Stone
Head-to-head
Total matches: 152
Australia: 84
England: 63
Tied: 2
NR: 3

Which TV channel can I watch Australia vs England first ODI match?

Australia vs England first ODI match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia vs England first ODI match?

Australia vs England first ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

What time will the first ODI match Australia vs England begin?

The first ODI match between Australia and England will begin at 8:50 am IST.

