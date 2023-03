Australia displaced India at the top of the men’s ODI rankings after its 2-1 series win over the hosts in Chennai on Wednesday.

The Aussies beat India by 21 runs to complete a comeback series victory after they had lost the opening match in Mumbai last week.

The last time India lost a series at home was in 2018/19. It lost an ODI series 3-2 against Australia. Since then India registered six Test series wins, 14 T20I series and seven ODI series at home.