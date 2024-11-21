 />
AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Skipper Bumrah says India is ‘not carrying baggage’ from New Zealand series

The last time India played at Perth was during the BGT in 2017/18 when it lost by 146 runs as Nathan Lyon claimed eight wickets in the contest.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 12:09 IST , Perth - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India’s captain Jasprit Bumrah speaks during a press conference at Optus Stadium in Perth.
India’s captain Jasprit Bumrah speaks during a press conference at Optus Stadium in Perth. | Photo Credit: AFP
India’s captain Jasprit Bumrah speaks during a press conference at Optus Stadium in Perth. | Photo Credit: AFP

India’s stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday insisted that his team is not carrying any baggage from the unprecedented 0-3 defeat at home against New Zealand as it embarks on a challenging Test series against fierce rival Australia.

The five-match Test series starts here on Friday.

“When you win you start from zero but when you lose, then you also start from zero. We are not carrying any baggage from India,” said Bumrah, who is leading in the opening Test in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is on paternity leave.

“Yes, we have our learnings from the New Zealand series but those were different conditions and our results here have been different,” he added.

Bumrah also said that the team has finalised its playing XI although he will reveal it only at the toss.

“We have finalised our playing XI and you will get to know tomorrow morning before the start of the match,” the skipper said.

