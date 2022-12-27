Cricket

Mitchell Starc doubtful for Sydney Test with finger injury

Starc dislocated the tip of his middle finger while trying to take a catch at long-on during the middle season on Monday.

Team Sportstar
27 December, 2022 09:26 IST
FILE PHOTO: Fast bowler Mitchell Starc prepares to bowl during day two of the first cricket Test match between Australia and South Africa at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 18, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Fast bowler Mitchell Starc prepares to bowl during day two of the first cricket Test match between Australia and South Africa at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Mitchell Starc is likely to miss the third Test against South Africa in Sydney after he sustained a finger injury in his left hand, his bowling arm, on day one of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

The fast bowler dislocated the tip of his middle finger while trying to take a catch at long-on during the middle season on Monday. He immediately left the field for further observation and a scan.

Also Read | Cameron Green on song: Maiden Test five wicket haul, second-most expensive player in IPL history - all in a week

He returned to the field later but did not require to bowl as South Africa was bowled out for 189, with Cameron Green taking five wickets. Starc bowled a total of 13 overs and took two wickets.

On the second day morning, though Starc continued to play a Cricket Australia Statement said, “The condition will be reassessed at the completion of the match.”

