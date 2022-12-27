Mitchell Starc is likely to miss the third Test against South Africa in Sydney after he sustained a finger injury in his left hand, his bowling arm, on day one of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

The fast bowler dislocated the tip of his middle finger while trying to take a catch at long-on during the middle season on Monday. He immediately left the field for further observation and a scan.

He returned to the field later but did not require to bowl as South Africa was bowled out for 189, with Cameron Green taking five wickets. Starc bowled a total of 13 overs and took two wickets.

On the second day morning, though Starc continued to play a Cricket Australia Statement said, “The condition will be reassessed at the completion of the match.”