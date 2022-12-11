Australia beats West Indies by 419 runs, wins Test series 2-0

Top-ranked Australia dismissed an outclassed West Indies for just 77 Sunday to win the day-night second Test in Adelaide by 419 runs and seal the series 2-0.

The visiting side resumed day four on 38-4 and was all out in the first session, with Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser doing the damage to end a lopsided campaign.

Australia won the first Test in Perth by 164 runs.

“Nice start to the summer, we get an extra day or two (rest), which is handy. But great individual and team performances,” said pace spearhead Starc. “The batters set up both games perfectly.”

The defeat ended the reign of West Indies head coach Phil Simmons, who announced his intention to quit after his team’s disastrous recent Twenty20 World Cup campaign when it exited in the first round.

Simmons led the West Indies to victory in the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, and then returned as coach for a second stint in 2019.

Australia took a stranglehold on day one when Travis Head smacked 175, and Marnus Labuschagne hit 163, and it never let up.

It propelled the host side to 511-7 declared, with the visiting side then dismissed for 214 before Australia posted a quickfire 199-6 to set the West Indies 497 to win.

The Caribbean side was never in the hunt after Scott Boland sent down a sensational three-wicket maiden under the lights on Friday evening to leave them decimated.

Devon Thomas and Jason Holder, both on eight, trudged out on an overcast Sunday still 459 runs adrift, with defeat just a matter of time.

Thomas only survived 11 balls, adding four runs before attempting to drive a wide Starc delivery only to edge to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Starc was a constant threat, routinely beating the bat, and he knocked Holder’s stump out of the ground on 11 with a cracking ball to leave the West Indies reeling on 49-6.

Carey held a juggling catch from Neser to remove Roston Chase for 13, with the same pair combining again to halt Joshua Da Silva on 15 in the same over.

Lyon bowled Alzarri Joseph before Carey and Neser again worked their magic to snare Marquino Mindley and end the game.