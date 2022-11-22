Australia women’s squad for India T20Is: Healy to lead; McGrath named vice-captain

Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced a squad of 15 for the tour of India, with Alyssa Healy in charge and Tahlia McGrath acting as her deputy.

Healy takes the reins with Meg Lanning unavailable for the tour, while McGrath stands in as vice-captain after the retirement of Rachael Haynes.

Australia plays five T20Is against India across December, all in Mumbai, with two matches at DY Patil Stadium followed up by three at Brabourne Stadium.

Phoebe Litchfield and former Ireland international Kim Garth have found place in the squad, with all-rounder Heather Graham earning another call-up.

“These five matches form an important part of the team’s preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup in South Africa as well as providing an opportunity for some players to gain some experience in Indian conditions,” Australia’s Head of Performance (Women’s Cricket) and National Selector, Shawn Flegler said.

“India will be a good test, they’re a strong side and the two teams have had some good battles in recent times.”

The first of the five T20Is will be played on December 9.

Squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland