Cricket In pictures: Dressing room scenes after Bushfire Bash match Team Sportstar 10 February, 2020 21:42 IST Team Sportstar 10 February, 2020 21:42 IST Sachin Tendulkar signs Brian Lara's shirt after the Australian Bushfire Cricket Bash at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Tendulkar-coached Ponting XI won the charity match, organised to help raise funds for the Australian bushfire victims, by a run after plenty of last-over drama. Former West Indies captain Lara made an unbeaten 11-ball 30 before retiring to allow other players to have a bat. Photo: Twitter @sachin_rt 1/5 Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who led the team named Ponting XI in the Australian Bushfire Cricket Bash, gets his shirt signed by Sachin Tendulkar. Ponting scored 26 runs off 14 balls before retiring out in the 10-over charity match. Ponting XI posted 104 for five batting first, with former Australian women's cricketer Alex Blackwell and New South Wales women's team's Phoebe Litchfield also featuring in the side. Photo: Twitter @sachin_rt 2/5 It's the turn of Ricky Ponting to sign Sachin Tendulkar's shirt after leading his team, Ponting XI, to a narrow win over Gilchrist XI in the Bushfire Cricket Bash in Melbourne. Against his doctor's advice to not strain his injured shoulder, Tendulkar batted for an over jointly bowled by Australia women's cricketer Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland during the innings break in the charity match. Firefighters involved in the bushfire rescue works were the fielders when Tendulkar was on strike. Photo: Twitter @sachin_rt 3/5 Brian Lara signs Sachin Tendulkar's shirt after the conclusion of the Bushfire Cricket Bash at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Lara, part of Ponting XI in the charity match, batted at No. 5 and made a stroke-filled 11-ball 30 (which included sixes off Yuvraj Singh and Andrew Symonds) before retiring out. Lara's star-studded unit led by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, with Tendulkar the coach. Photo: Twitter @sachin_rt 4/5 Members of the Australian team of the 2000s pose for a photo in the Junction Oval dressing room after the conclusion of the Bushfire Cricket Bash. Andrew Symonds (left) played for Gilchrist XI led by Adam Gilchrist (centre), while Matthew Hayden (right) and Justin Langer (second from left) played for Ricky Ponting-led Ponting XI in the charity match. The 10 overs-a-side game, which was played towards raising funds for the Australian bushfire victims, served as a reunion for the cricketing greats from the 1990s and 2000s. Photo: Twitter @RickyPonting 5/5