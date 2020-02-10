In pictures: Dressing room scenes after Bushfire Bash match

Members of the Australian team of the 2000s pose for a photo in the Junction Oval dressing room after the conclusion of the Bushfire Cricket Bash. Andrew Symonds (left) played for Gilchrist XI led by Adam Gilchrist (centre), while Matthew Hayden (right) and Justin Langer (second from left) played for Ricky Ponting-led Ponting XI in the charity match. The 10 overs-a-side game, which was played towards raising funds for the Australian bushfire victims, served as a reunion for the cricketing greats from the 1990s and 2000s. Photo: Twitter @RickyPonting

