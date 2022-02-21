Avesh Khan: I was nervous on debut but enjoyed the moment

Fast bowler Avesh Khan says he had butterflies in his stomach when he learnt that he was going to make his India debut on Sunday in the third T20 against West Indies.

Avesh couldn’t make much of an impact with the ball even as India beat West Indies by 17 runs to ensure a 3-0 cleansweep.

“Nervousness is bound to happen. When I got to learn that I am playing, making my debut I was a little nervous because the thing for which I have been working hard was finally going to get fulfilled,” Avesh told team-mate Venkatesh Iyer as per bcci.tv.

‘Just enjoyed’

“Rohit bhai (Rohit Sharma) backed me, Rahul sir (Dravid) told me to enjoy my debut game. This day is not going to come again and I just enjoyed.”

Having achieved his first goal, the 25-year-old right-arm pacer now wants to serve Indian cricket for long. “It was a nice feeling. Every player has a dream to play for India and my dream got fulfilled today (Sunday). I am feeling very good. I enjoyed the moment, the entire match and we won the ,match as well,” Avesh said.

“I will try to serve the Indian team as much as possible.”