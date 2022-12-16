Pakistan batter Azhar Ali to retire after Karachi Test against England

Pakistan batter Azhar Ali will retire from international cricket after the team’s third Test against England in Karachi. An emotional Azhar addressed the media on Friday morning to make the announcement.

“After tomorrow’s game, this will be my last game for Pakistan. I had fond memories of playing for Pakistan, we have fond memories... I am very happy that I have made a lot of good friends and a lot of memories with my team-mates,” Azhar said.

After making his Test debut in 2010, Azhar has featured in 96 Tests and amassed 7097 runs with 35 half-centuries and 19 tons. His unbeaten 302 against the West Indies in 2016 remains one of his ‘favourite’ Test innings.

With the Pakistan Cricket Board looking at youngsters, Ali was no longer an automatic choice and despite scoring 27 and 40 in the first Test against England in Rawalpindi, he was dropped from the Multan Test.

However, Ali said that his decision had nothing to do with PCB and team management’s policy to give more opportunities to youngsters. “This is solely my decision. Nobody told me to retire,” the seasoned campaigner said.