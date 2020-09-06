Azhar writes to Ganguly, alleges breakdown in administration in HCA

Hyderabad Cricket Association President Mohammed Azharuddin took the issue against the HCA secretary R. Vijayanand and the other members of the Apex Council to the BCCI.

Azhar marked a letter he had addressed to all the affiliated members of the HCA to the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and also a copy of the same to the BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Justice Deepak by writing a letter to him saying that there is a breakdown in administration because of some members.

“I have been given to understand that an unauthorised letter allegedly issued by Mr. R. Vijayanand, Honorary Secretary (please read the Constitution, there is no post of Hon. Secretary) that my letter dated September 2, 2020, is invalid,” Azhar wrote in the letter, a copy of which was also marked to the BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Justice Deepak Verma, whom he said the Apex Council had cleared to be the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer of HCA.

‘Breakdown’

“I wish to state on record that the contents of my letter have been approved by the Apex Council in its meeting on June 6, 2020,” Azhar said. “I have been constrained to issue this letter because Mr. Surender Agarwal, who was constitutionally obliged to provide the information (regarding all the affiliated clubs) in the prescribed proforma from HCA records, has failed to do so for three months,” HCA chief said.

“This is nothing but a breakdown of the administration that appears to be intentionally encouraged by certain elements who want the irregularities to continue in the association,” Azhar said.

“I once again request all of you to furnish the information in prescribed proforma in the interest of efficient administration of Hyderabad Cricket Association,” he concluded.