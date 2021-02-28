Peshawar and Karachi record one-sided victories in PSL

Pakistan Super League leader Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings earned one-sided victories as chasing teams continued to prosper on Saturday. Peshawar won a third straight match and handed Islamabad United its first defeat by six wickets.

Also, Babar Azam hit a second successive half-century for Karachi to beat Multan Sultans by seven wickets.

All 10 round-robin matches have been won by the teams chasing after their skippers won the toss and opted to field.

Peshawar, led by captain Wahab Riaz’s personal best PSL figures of 4 for 17, dismissed two-time champion Islamabad for the season’s lowest total of 118 in 17.1 overs. Alex Hales top-scored with 41.

Peshawar cruised to 122 for 4 with 17 balls to spare. Haider Ali hit three sixes and three fours in 36 off 18 balls. Peshawar was 6 for 2 but Tom Kohler-Cadmore (46) and Shoaib Malik (29 not out) steadied the chase and Haider finished off.

Quickfire 54 from Joe Clarke

Earlier, Babar’s unbeaten 90 off 60 balls — including 13 fours and a six — led Karachi to a winning 198 for 3 with seven balls to spare against Multan. Englishman Joe Clarke, 54 off 26 balls, helped to take the game from Multan by combining with Babar in a stand of 97 runs. Clarke smashed four sixes against spinners Shahid Afridi and Khushdil Shah and added three boundaries.

Multan spoiled a blistering start by Chris Lynn — 32 off 14 balls — for 72 for 1 after six overs, and was restricted to 195 for 6. Multan’s slide began when James Vince (45) and skipper Mohammad Rizwan (43) fell in successive overs.

Karachi’s fast bowlers also leaked only one boundary in the last five overs.