Babar Azam, Alyssa Healy named ICC players of the month for April

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Monday won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April 2021, for his consistent and outstanding performances across all formats in the recently concluded series against South Africa.

Azam was chosen as the April winner by fans and the ICC voting academy ahead of teammate Fakhar Zaman and Nepal's Kushal Bhurtel. Babar's match-winning 82-ball 94 in the third ODI against South Africa helped him gain 13 rating points to reach a career-best 865 points.

Azam also racked up 122 from 59 balls in Pakistan’s successful chase in the third match of the T20I series against the Proteas.

Speaking on Babar Azam's performance last month, former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja saidL “The world bats in two ways in white ball cricket. One way is to destroy attacks with muscle and force and then there is the Babar Azam way, like conducting a batting symphony with punch, panache and flair, and he deserves to win this award.”

Meanwhile, Australia's wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for April. Healy played three ODIs versus New Zealand, scoring 155 runs at an average of 51.66 and a strike rate of 98.72. Her efforts saw her finish as the leading run-scorer in Australia’s series victory over New Zealand that extended their record-winning streak to 24 ODIs.

“Healy deserves to win the ICC Women’s Player of the Month - April as she added the runs at the top consistently and at a good tempo to help set up Australia's scoring in chases and target setting across all three games of their record-breaking series," the ICC voting academy said on Healy's performance.