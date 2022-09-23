Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan stayed unbeaten as Pakistan thumped England by 10 wickets in the second Twenty20 International of a seven-match series at the Karachi National Stadium.

The duo put on an unbeaten 203-run partnership, the highest ever in a run chase in the shortest format, bettering their own previous record of 197 against South Africa in 2021. It is also the best ever by a Pakistan pair in T20Is.

They have also left behind India skipper Rohit Sharma and opening batter Shikhar Dhawan behind when it comes to scoring the highest runs in a partnership for any wicket in T20Is. While the Indian pair have 1743 runs in 52 innings, Babar and Rizwan have notched 1929 runs in only 36 innings.

“We believed we could chase successfully. The wicket is good under lights. It is better than expected. The team always believed in me,” Babar, having scored a 66-ball 110, said after the match.

England, which started the series with a win, will be hoping for a comeback after Pakistan pulled things back level (1-1) on Thursday.