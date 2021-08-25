ICC Test rankings: Babar Azam seventh, Rishabh Pant drops one slot

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi achieved their best position in the ICC Test player rankings after the victory over the West Indies in Kingston.

Alam’s unbeaten 124 and Afridi’s 10-wicket match haul helped Pakistan draw the two-match series 1-1.

Alam shot up 34 places to the 21st position, while Afridi gained 10 slots to the eighth position.

Skipper Babar Azam, who scored 75 and 33, advanced to the seventh position. India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant dropped one slot to the eighth position.

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has advanced six places to 37th among batters. Fast bowler Jayden Seales, with 11 scalps in the series, has gained four slots to 54th.