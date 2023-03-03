Cricket

BAN vs ENG, 2nd ODI LIVE Score Updates: Taskin strikes after Bangladesh opts to bowl

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Bangladesh vs England, 2nd ODI in Dhaka. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 03 March, 2023 12:21 IST
Bangladesh players celebrate an England dismissal.

Bangladesh players celebrate an England dismissal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler(w/c), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

How to watch live streaming of the Bangladesh vs England Second ODI match?

Bangladesh vs England 2nd ODI match will be live streaming on the Fancode app

