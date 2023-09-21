MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs NZ: Rain washes out first Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI

Match officials declared the game abandoned after rain halted the New Zealand innings at 136 for five in 33.4 overs.

Published : Sep 21, 2023 21:06 IST , DHAKA - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Ground staff cover the field after rain stopped the play during the first ODI cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.
Ground staff cover the field after rain stopped the play during the first ODI cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. | Photo Credit: AFP
Ground staff cover the field after rain stopped the play during the first ODI cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. | Photo Credit: AFP

Incessant rain washed out the first One-Day International between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Dhaka on Thursday.

Match officials declared the game abandoned after rain halted the New Zealand innings at 136 for five in 33.4 overs.

Will Young was the highest scorer for New Zealand with 58 off 91 balls and shared 97 runs with Henry Nicholls for the third wicket to help the visitor recover from two for 16.

Bangladesh earlier won the toss and elected to bowl first, but rain stopped the game for more than two hours after just 4.3 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Finn Allen for nine and Chad Bowes for one in successive overs after play resumed. The rain truncated the game into a 42-overs-a-side contest.

Young and Nicholls repaired the damage, before Mustafizur broke their partnership by trapping Nicholls leg-before for 44.

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed soon removed Young and Rachin Ravindra to halt New Zealand’s progress.

Young earlier survived on 18, as Bangladesh decided against reviewing an appeal for lbw against the batter.

Tom Blundell and Cole McConchie were batting, both on eight, when rain stopped New Zealand’s innings for a second time.

Mustafizur finished with three for 27, while Nasum claimed two for 21.

The second and third ODIs will be played at the same ground on September 23 and 26.

New Zealand has not won an ODI series in Bangladesh in the last 15 years, having lost all seven matches to the host in the last two series in 2010 and 2013.

This series will be the last for both teams before the World Cup starts in neighbouring India on October 5.

Related Topics

Bangladesh /

New Zealand /

Henry Nicholls /

Finn Allen /

Mustafizur Rahman /

Tom Blundell

