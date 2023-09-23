BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI: Bangladesh vs New Zealand predicted XI, squads, live streaming info

Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in the second One-Day International of a three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday. The first ODI had been washed out due to rain at the same venue on Thursday.
Mustafizur Rahman picked three for 27 and Nasum Ahmed got two for 21 to leave New Zealand struggling at 136 for five in 33.4 overs before the rain dashed any hope of further play.
The series will serve as the final round of preparation for both Bangladesh and New Zealand ahead of the World Cup, which begins on October 5 in India. Both sides are missing key players and testing out their bench strength. While Litton Das is captaining Bangladesh in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson has taken over the captaincy reins from Tom Latham for the Kiwis.
The second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand will not be televised LIVE in India. The match will be available for LIVE streaming on the FanCode app and website at 1:30 PM IST.
