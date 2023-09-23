MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI: Bangladesh vs New Zealand predicted XI, squads, live streaming info

BAN vs NZ: Here are all the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and squads for the second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Saturday.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 08:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand‘s Henry Nicholls plays a shot during the first ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.
New Zealand‘s Henry Nicholls plays a shot during the first ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

New Zealand's Henry Nicholls plays a shot during the first ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in the second One-Day International of a three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday. The first ODI had been washed out due to rain at the same venue on Thursday.

Mustafizur Rahman picked three for 27 and Nasum Ahmed got two for 21 to leave New Zealand struggling at 136 for five in 33.4 overs before the rain dashed any hope of further play.

The series will serve as the final round of preparation for both Bangladesh and New Zealand ahead of the World Cup, which begins on October 5 in India. Both sides are missing key players and testing out their bench strength. While Litton Das is captaining Bangladesh in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson has taken over the captaincy reins from Tom Latham for the Kiwis.

BAN VS NZ 2ND ODI PREDICTED XI
BANGLADESH PREDICTED XI
Litton Das (c), Tamim Iqbal, Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.
NEW ZEALAND PREDICTED XI
Finn Allen, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson (c), Trent Boult.
BAN VS NZ DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION
WICKET-KEEPERS
Litton Das, Tom Blundell
BATTERS
Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Towhid Hridoy
ALL-ROUNDERS
Soumya Sarkar, Rachin Ravindra (VC)
BOWLERS
Trent Boult (C), Lockie Ferguson, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed
Team Composition: BAN 5:6 NZ Credits Left: 14.5
THE SQUADS
BANGLADESH
Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Zakir Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Anamul Haque.
NEW ZEALAND
Finn Allen, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson (c), Trent Boult, Dane Cleaver, Blair Tickner, Dean Foxcroft, Adam Milne.

BAN VS NZ 2ND ODI LIVE STREAMING INFO

The second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand will not be televised LIVE in India. The match will be available for LIVE streaming on the FanCode app and website at 1:30 PM IST.

