MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh vs New Zealand predicted XI, squads, live streaming info

BAN vs NZ: Here are all the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XIs and squads for the third ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Tuesday.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 10:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand‘s Ish Sodhi embraces Bangladesh‘s Hasan Mahmud during the second ODI.
New Zealand‘s Ish Sodhi embraces Bangladesh‘s Hasan Mahmud during the second ODI. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

New Zealand‘s Ish Sodhi embraces Bangladesh‘s Hasan Mahmud during the second ODI. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh and New Zealand will face off in the third and final One-Day International at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday.

New Zealand leads the three-match series 1-0 after beating Bangladesh by 86 runs in the second ODI. The first ODI was washed out due to rain.

While New Zealand sent a second-string squad for the series, led by Lockie Ferguson, Bangladesh was also missing some of its key players for the first two games.

Litton Das, who led the Tigers in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mustafizur Rahman have been rested for the final match of the series. Najmul Hossain Shanto will helm Bangladesh on Tuesday as Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz also return to the squad to get some much-needed gametime ahead of the World Cup.

BAN VS NZ 3RD ODI PREDICTED 11
BANGLADESH PREDICTED XI
Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan/Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed.
NEW ZEALAND PREDICTED XI
Finn Allen, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson (c), Trent Boult/Adam Milne.
BAN VS NZ 3RD ODI DREAM11 TEAM
WICKET-KEEPER
Tom Blundell, Mushfiqur Rahim
BATTERS
Henry Nicholls, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy
ALL-ROUNDERS
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan (VC)
BOWLERS
Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi (C), Nasum Ahmed
Team Composition: BAN 6:5 Credits Left: 14.0
THE SQUADS
BANGLADESH
Anamul Haque, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain.
NEW ZEALAND
Finn Allen, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson (c), Trent Boult, Blair Tickner, Dane Cleaver, Adam Milne, Dean Foxcroft.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH BAN VS NZ 3RD ODI LIVE?

The third ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand will not be televised LIVE in India. The match will be available for LIVE streaming on the FanCode app and website at 1:30 PM IST.

Related Topics

Bangladesh /

New Zealand /

Lockie Ferguson /

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh vs New Zealand predicted XI, squads, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Tottenham to sign Croatian teen Vuskovic in 2025
    Reuters
  3. Injured De Jong out until international break, says Barca’s Xavi
    Reuters
  4. Asian Games 2023, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India beats Singapore 16-1 in hockey, Bhavani Devi loses in quarterfinals, judoka Tulika Maan to fight for bronze
    Team Sportstar
  5. All aboard the Shami Express: From Moradabad to Team India via Kolkata
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh vs New Zealand predicted XI, squads, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. All aboard the Shami Express: From Moradabad to Team India via Kolkata
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Flintoff back to old self after horror crash: Trescothick
    AFP
  4. Pakistan team issued visas for ODI World Cup in India
    V.S. Aravind
  5. BCCI records a rise of nearly 2200 crore rupees in revenue at Annual General Meeting 2023
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh vs New Zealand predicted XI, squads, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Tottenham to sign Croatian teen Vuskovic in 2025
    Reuters
  3. Injured De Jong out until international break, says Barca’s Xavi
    Reuters
  4. Asian Games 2023, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India beats Singapore 16-1 in hockey, Bhavani Devi loses in quarterfinals, judoka Tulika Maan to fight for bronze
    Team Sportstar
  5. All aboard the Shami Express: From Moradabad to Team India via Kolkata
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment