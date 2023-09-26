BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh vs New Zealand predicted XI, squads, live streaming info

Bangladesh and New Zealand will face off in the third and final One-Day International at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday.

New Zealand leads the three-match series 1-0 after beating Bangladesh by 86 runs in the second ODI. The first ODI was washed out due to rain.

While New Zealand sent a second-string squad for the series, led by Lockie Ferguson, Bangladesh was also missing some of its key players for the first two games.

Litton Das, who led the Tigers in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mustafizur Rahman have been rested for the final match of the series. Najmul Hossain Shanto will helm Bangladesh on Tuesday as Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz also return to the squad to get some much-needed gametime ahead of the World Cup.

BAN VS NZ 3RD ODI PREDICTED 11 BANGLADESH PREDICTED XI Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan/Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed. NEW ZEALAND PREDICTED XI Finn Allen, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson (c), Trent Boult/Adam Milne.

BAN VS NZ 3RD ODI DREAM11 TEAM WICKET-KEEPER Tom Blundell, Mushfiqur Rahim BATTERS Henry Nicholls, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy ALL-ROUNDERS Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan (VC) BOWLERS Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi (C), Nasum Ahmed Team Composition: BAN 6:5 Credits Left: 14.0

THE SQUADS BANGLADESH Anamul Haque, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain. NEW ZEALAND Finn Allen, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson (c), Trent Boult, Blair Tickner, Dane Cleaver, Adam Milne, Dean Foxcroft.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH BAN VS NZ 3RD ODI LIVE?

The third ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand will not be televised LIVE in India. The match will be available for LIVE streaming on the FanCode app and website at 1:30 PM IST.