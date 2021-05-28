Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka beats Bangladesh by 97 runs in third ODI Skipper Kusal Perera hit 120 to guide Sri Lanka to 286-6, a total it defended by bowling out Bangladesh for 189 in 42.3 overs in Dhaka. AFP DHAKA 28 May, 2021 20:40 IST Mahmudullah Riyad top-scored with 53 runs while Mosaddek Hossain made 51. Sri Lanka's Chameera returned career-best ODI figures of 5-16 from his nine overs.(Representative Image) - GETTY IMAGES AFP DHAKA 28 May, 2021 20:40 IST Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera took five wickets as Sri Lanka thrashed Bangladesh by 97 runs to clinch a consolation victory in the third one-day international on Friday.Skipper Kusal Perera hit 120 to guide Sri Lanka to 286-6, a total it defended by bowling out Bangladesh for 189 in 42.3 overs in Dhaka. READ|Door not closed on Sri Lanka seniors, says coach ArthurThe host won the series 2-1.Mahmudullah Riyad top-scored with 53 runs while Mosaddek Hossain made 51. Sri Lanka's Chameera returned career-best ODI figures of 5-16 from his nine overs. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.