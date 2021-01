BAN vs WI: Romario Shepherd out of Bangladesh tour after COVID-19 positive result

Fast-bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been replaced with Keon Harding in the West Indies One-Day squad for its Bangladesh tour later this month, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has said.

"Shepherd will remain in Guyana where he is undergoing a period of isolation that unfortunately will extend beyond the team's travel period," the CWI said in a statement.

West Indies is sending a depleted contingent after 10 players, including Test captain Jason Holder and limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard, pulled out of the tour over COVID-19 concerns.

Fast bowler Harding, who is yet to make his West Indies debut, was among the reserve players during West Indies' tour of England last year.

The CWI said all other members of the touring party have returned negative results in their final pre-travel COVID-19 tests and would reach Bangladesh in two batches by Sunday.

Beginning on Jan. 20, West Indies is scheduled to play three One-Day Internationals and two Tests.